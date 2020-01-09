Yet deepfakes have hardly flooded our political conversation with synthetic President Trumps singing the praises of the Green New Deal or synthetic Elizabeth Warrens giving three cheers for corporate corruption. They’re far more common in the realm of pornography, which is already prohibited on popular platforms. What have flooded our conversation are low-effort edited versions of existing video: that viral clip from last year of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), distorted so she appeared drunk, or a similarly popular contextless snippet from just last week of Joe Biden seeming to parrot a white-supremacist talking point.

These are also examples of media fiddled with deliberately to fool people and leveraged as digital smears against the individuals they depict. Yet because Facebook’s policy affects only video that is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning, they don’t violate its latest set of rules. Instead, these cheapfakes get similar treatment to traditional misinformation such as made-up news stories: demoted in users’ feeds if a third-party fact-checker rates them as false and, in an important update, labeled with a warning screen. But they are not banned.

It makes sense that Facebook would rather forbid a single, scary technology than take on the more complicated category of manipulated media generally. Drawing lines, and distinguishing between legitimate parody and harmful lie, will be difficult. But to confront the specter that actually faces our democracy today rather than just a ghost of deception to come, all platforms need to accept the larger, more difficult challenge. That will mean examining the entire spectrum from gently to egregiously edited — and focusing on a video’s effect rather than the method of its production. Otherwise, our democracy will soon discover that cheapfakes come at great cost.