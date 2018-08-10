So now Facebook is seeking financial information (checking-account balances, recent credit card transactions) from banks? The Aug. 8 Economy & Business article “Facebook joins tech companies racing to get access to users’ banking data” reported that “Facebook said the banking information wouldn’t be included in the vast stores of information the site uses to build people’s personality profiles.”

After the 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission, when Facebook admitted it failed to keep promises to protect consumers’ privacy, the failure to disclose the Cambridge Analytica data debacle , and all of Mark Zuckerberg’s unconvincing statements and testimony since the Guardian helped break that story, why would anyone trust what Facebook says? But please do tell us more about the vast stores of information Facebook uses to construct people’s personality profiles — and how those profiles are being used.

Sharon Stout, Takoma Park