The Jan. 21 editorial “Catching up to Facebook” commended Facebook, whose “latest takedown of Russian-linked accounts and pages may be the most significant yet. . . . This marks the first time an online influence operation has been directly linked to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin. Facebook deserves credit for the removal, which itself is a sign of how far the site has come since its failure to police its platform ahead of the 2016 presidential election.”

Facebook failed to police its platform and continued to conceal the Cambridge Analytica breach long after Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and others first knew about it. The Guardian helped break the Cambridge Analytica story in March 2018. Facebook threatened to sue the Guardian. Initially, Mr. Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that Russian influence on the 2016 election had an effect as “crazy.” He was contrite after it got out that Russian agents put out divisive Facebook posts that reached 126 million Americans. (The Post reported that 120 million votes were cast and 107,000 votes in three states effectively decided the 2016 election.)

The editorial gave Facebook too much credit when it noted as a “troubling reality” that “a private company may be doing more to counteract systematic and corrupt Russian messaging than the United States has managed.” Why is that? And who made Facebook even as belatedly accountable as it is now? It might also be argued that Facebook as a private, for-profit company has done more to enable the global spread of disinformation — from all sources — than any other entity.

Sharon Stout, Takoma Park