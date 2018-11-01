The Oct. 29 editorial “Stopping the next genocide” said that Facebook “must do more to prevent the next 21st-century genocide.”

Facebook, a platform that connects more than 2 billion monthly active users, is working to prevent the spread of “fake news” and hate speech through the use of artificial intelligence and has recently doubled the size of its safety and security teams, and now has a team of more than 7,500 multilingual content reviewers. Those teams have removed 52 pages and 18 accounts with more than 11 million followers from Myanmar to prevent the spread of intolerance and misinformation.

While this intervention was necessary to combat ethnic cleansing, Facebook has already done its part. The reality is that users cannot simply blame the social media site for the spread of bad information; it is up to users to check facts and differentiate them from biased opinions, even when reading from trusted sources.

Rachel Fernandes, Chantilly