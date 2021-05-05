The company wanted the Oversight Board — an international group of 20 luminaries, convened in an effort to ward off government regulation — to relieve Zuckerberg and other executives of the burden of making a final call about Trump. Instead, the board found that Facebook was right to suspend Trump’s accounts on the two platforms, but was wrong to impose an open-ended suspension, which is not a sanction specified in the company’s terms of service. Facebook should either have suspended him for a certain length of time or permanently banned him, the panel said. In other words, Zuckerberg should make up his mind. The board gave Facebook six months to clarify its policies and then begin applying them consistently, including to the former president.