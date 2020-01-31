It’s these particularly harmful nuggets of deception flagged by leading health authorities that Facebook is vowing to scrub from its platform, in a break with its preferred practice of merely reducing the distribution of offending content. It’s the right move amid an ongoing global crisis: Researchers have pointed to the damage done by widespread lies surrounding the Zika and Ebola viruses. The choice is also in keeping with the thinking that guides major technology companies as they moderate content: the higher the likelihood of real-world harm, the harsher the response. So while anti-vaccine screeds in general may get demoted and misleading advertisements banned, tall tales about a real-time public emergency are deleted entirely.
Facebook notes that it has taken this tack before, rare as it may be. It did so in Pakistan, when propaganda against polio prevention campaigns was endangering the lives of volunteer vaccinators, and in Samoa, when a measles outbreak was so severe that inaccuracies were risking lives in real-time. It’s fair to ask, of course, why measles in Rockland County, N.Y., last year didn’t meet the bar — but the coronavirus decision shows that Facebook is at least willing to take dramatic action in the most dramatic of circumstances. That decision should hold for future crises.
Twitter, for its part, is still taking half-measures, directing users who search for coronavirus to materials provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. YouTube’s strategy is similar. The site is surfacing authoritative results before any others. These platforms may want to ask themselves the same question Facebook evidently has answered, for this case and for cases of medical misinformation more generally: What’s the benefit in allowing life-threatening hoaxes to flourish — and more important, what’s the harm?
