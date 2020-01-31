What you need to know about coronavirus

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus outbreak a 'public health emergency and the State Department heightened its travel advisory for China to Level 4: Do Not Travel due to the virus outbreak.

Federal health officials confirmed a sixth U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus Thursday. It’s the first time the virus has spread from person to person in the United States.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

Travel bans were extended in central China to put more than 50 million people effectively on local lockdowns. Despite unprecedented measures, experts can’t yet say whether these efforts will contain the infection.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.