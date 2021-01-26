The regulation of speech on social media presents a quandary. Americans rightly shrink from the idea of letting politicians decide what’s permissible for other politicians to say on the Internet. Yet we aren’t much happier at the idea of corporate executives in Menlo Park, motivated at least in part by profit, making such determinations without any sort of democratic mandate. The oversight board, sometimes called the supreme court of Facebook, offers a middle ground: Its panelists are luminaries selected from around the world, relatively diverse in their backgrounds and their leanings but all committed to free expression.

This commitment is essential as countries everywhere figure out what to do about these private firms with so much public power, and as Facebook debates what to do about leaders elsewhere just as incendiary as Mr. Trump. Governments have a role in setting minimum standards for preventing illegal speech. Yet many nations are far too eager to curtail civil liberties; many leaders also may lash out against the companies that attempt to police them. If platforms can develop accountable and transparent mechanisms for self-governance, all the better.

We’re about to get an early indication of whether they can. The board will examine both whether Mr. Trump should have been kicked off Facebook and whether he should be permitted back. Its reasoning will elucidate how Facebook should take offline context into account in its online decisions, which in turn will inform how the company should treat other elected officials and influential figures. Should they be subject to laxer standards, as the platform previously thought, to allow voters full information? Or should they be subject to higher standards, because they can do the most harm?

Facebook has committed to accepting the board’s ruling on Mr. Trump, but the company isn’t bound to take the ruling as precedent for future cases. A persuasive decision, though, could have implications well beyond Mr. Trump’s case, including for the board itself. The board’s ambit may well need to expand, if it can prove its value.

This process shouldn’t be an excuse for buck-passing, on Facebook’s part or the government’s. The oversight board at its best will act as a complement to both, stepping in where Facebook has not and where the government cannot to form a more thoughtful, transparent and responsive system. The aim is to keep the Web as free as it can be while also keeping it as safe as it must be.

