This response is legitimate. The board’s job is not to write Facebook’s rules but rather to interpret them, and in this case, Facebook had given it little to interpret. Facebook has the responsibility to craft transparent policies governing influential figures, including world leaders. The task is admittedly difficult: The citizens of any country have an interest in hearing what powerful people really think, so that they may hold them to account, but those powerful people also have the greatest capacity to do damage.
The board offered nonbinding input on Facebook’s guidelines well worth paying attention to. Facebook, it said, may craft a so-called newsworthiness exemption that generally safeguards the speech of influential figures, but it should also send posts from these figures through a specialized rapid-review process to assess their potential to do significant harm. What’s more, when that potential is present, “considerations of newsworthiness should not take priority” over urgent action.
Facebook should adopt these recommendations, along with a clear and consistent system for disciplining offenders that corresponds with the hazard they pose — including the final sanction of permanent exile. That system would properly bar Mr. Trump’s return. Indeed, he has already displayed his ability to endanger the nation, as well as his intention to do so again by falsely branding the 2020 election the “Big Lie.” The risk of immediate violence caused by Mr. Trump’s return to Facebook may have decreased since the period around President Biden’s inauguration, but the risk of eventual violence hasn’t disappeared. That’s not to mention the damage beyond the physical that is done when a con artist sows the insidious idea that this country’s government is illegitimate as long as he doesn’t lead it.
When Internet platforms have made exemptions for politicians, they’ve claimed the carve-outs exist in the interest of democracy. It follows that deliberate attempts to subvert democracy should override those exemptions — and carry the steepest costs.
