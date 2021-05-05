The Oversight Board, a commission of outside experts on freedom of expression, misinformation and more, was created by Facebook to hear appeals of the company’s most significant content moderation calls — and perhaps no call has been so significant as the barring of Mr. Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The board, correctly, concluded that the imminent threat Mr. Trump posed as he egged on his armed supporters as they stormed the seat of our democracy warranted his suspension. Also correctly, it told Facebook that this justifiable decision was made in an unjust way, with the platform imposing an arbitrary penalty of an “indefinite” ban that appears nowhere in its community standards. The board said it’s up to Facebook to create such a standard and apply it, saying finally whether Mr. Trump’s privileges should be restored, revoked for a specific period of time or disappear forever.