Katie Harbath, Facebook’s public policy director for global elections, is either naive or disingenuous to write that “political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is.” That may be accurate, but not everyone is exposed to, or believes, the truth. Former senator John F. Kerry’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign was harmed by falsehoods about his military service despite evidence to the contrary. And consider the many lies about former senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton. If truth is absent, we will surely lose our democracy.