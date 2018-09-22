DISCRIMINATION AGAINST women in hiring was outlawed a half-century ago. But there was no Internet in 1964. Now, advanced technologies allow advertisers to target segments of the population based on their interests or characteristics. And Facebook is facing a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union and others for letting employers use its system to exclude women from seeing job postings.

When businesses book an ad on Facebook, they may choose whether they want both sexes to see it or only one. They also select their audience from a curated menu of characteristics and interests that Facebook has identified among its users, some of which are highly correlated with gender. The effect, the ACLU argues, is the exact sort of discrimination civil rights acts aimed to outlaw. The advocacy organization is far from alone in its unease: Facebook also faces litigation over housing, credit and employment discrimination based on the targeting of users’ ethnicities, religion, age and more.

Facebook’s policies forbid discrimination, and in the course of confronting these lawsuits, the platform has adjusted its practices, particularly in the areas of racial, ethnic and religious profiling. The company no longer allows employers to exclude users from the targeted audience of employment, housing and credit ads according to what it calls their “multicultural affinity” — essentially, interests and behaviors that Facebook attaches to sensitive identifiers. Yet housing advertisers can still use attributes such as users’ Zip codes, which can cut out racial minorities, or they can pick from other categories that Facebook continues to offer to achieve similar goals.

With regard to gender, the situation is more troubling. Facebook invites employers to exclude women wholesale every time they set up an advertisement. Facebook says the ACLU’s suit fails to prove that the companies it cites are actually discriminating because complainants cannot see the totality of their recruitment; they may well be running other campaigns directed at people of all genders. But that does not change the reality that Facebook’s systems are set up to facilitate discrimination should an advertiser decide to carry it out.

Facebook’s targeted advertising system is the company’s secret sauce, but others such as Google and Twitter use similar tactics. It would be unreasonable to ask these sites to remove tailoring from their ad platforms altogether. Yet they should not design systems that help companies skirt anti-discrimination legislation.

Though Internet platforms are traditionally protected from liability for their users’ actions, these suits argue that Facebook’s actions exceed its immunity. Whether courts will agree is uncertain, and whether lawmakers will respond by revising the rules is another open question. But Facebook and its competitors should not have to be ordered to scale up their efforts to ensure no advertisers can use their platform for illegal discrimination.