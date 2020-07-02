Facebook and its peers are admittedly navigating treacherous straits. The platforms have rules against hate speech, harassment, incitement to violence and more, but they can’t fully function as public forums if they’re constantly removing material from public figures. Unfortunately for them, this country’s most prominent public figure constantly violates their rules. Facebook disputes that it has adapted its policies, as The Post reports, purposefully to accommodate Mr. Trump. Yet there’s no doubt the platform has created exemptions that match the president’s pet behaviors: Politicians can spread falsehoods without fact-checking, and flout guidelines against incendiary speech.

These exemptions have had global implications. It is possible that Facebook would have treated racist and violent rhetoric from, say, Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro differently had the company not already crafted terms of service that let leaders off the hook. The Post also reports that Facebook adjusted a planned revamp of its news feed algorithm designed to reduce the spread of false and inflammatory stories to make the change friendlier to the right wing. Certainly that choice has sculpted the disinformation landscape worldwide.

Some, including big-name advertisers currently boycotting Facebook, would prefer a more aggressive line against speech generally on the platform and politicians’ speech specifically. The downside, we’ve noted, would be a less free Internet — and a democracy whose voters cast ballots without full information about the people seeking to represent them.

Yet whatever Facebook’s rules are, they ought to be written for everybody, and they ought to be enforced impartially. The answer to a post from the president that walks the line of acceptability is to make a difficult call within the company, not to take a literal call from the Oval Office and offer tips on how to skirt the system. Mr. Zuckerberg has been asking the government to regulate Facebook; that’s a less compelling request coming from someone who treats himself as a fourth branch by negotiating with the executive.

Facebook last week announced it would append labels to posts by politicians that violate its rules, and link to authoritative information on every post on the site about voting. The platform will also beef up its ads policy to bar a broader array of hateful content. These are laudable changes, striking a balance between the preservation of newsworthy material and responsible curation. But no rules are worth much if a serial violator is given do-overs or a cheat sheet.

