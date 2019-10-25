However, the editorial erroneously drew a line between paid ads and unpaid posts, wrongly congratulating Facebook for allowing almost all posts from politicians on the grounds that “a private company should not be deciding what the public can see from its leaders.” Facebook even exempts politicians’ posts from the rules other users face on hate.

But Facebook already decides what political content its users see. Facebook’s algorithms boost the most dangerous of President Trump’s content so it is viewed by more people than other candidates’ policy statements or rally videos. This preference for dangerous speech increases how long users spend on the platform so Facebook can deliver them more advertising. Facebook makes money off Mr. Trump’s dangerous speech even in his unpaid posts.

A lie is a lie, no matter who pays for it.

Henry Fernandez, Washington

The writer is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

The spread of disinformation has been part of American politics since the founding. And every new communication medium — from newspapers through television and on to social media platforms — has been exploited for this purpose. So the problem being confronted by Facebook and other platforms is nothing new, albeit it is arguably more far-reaching in its effects.

The Oct. 22 editorial “Facebook and the promotion of lies” touched on a remedy for this: Use the platform itself to help solve the problem. It should be possible for Facebook to allow the community to post commentary on political ads, as with other posts. Let the people help fact-check and call out the liars. Of course, there will be conflicting claims, but intelligent voters will sort through these. They always have.

Michael Heffner, Gaithersburg

