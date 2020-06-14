Ms. Bowser is showing empathy for victims of police violence and providing support for meaningful changes within the police department.

John King, Damascus

AD

The June 10 editorial “Public safety, reimagined” accurately highlighted the importance of our national conversation about the role of law enforcement and the need to imagine alternatives to the broken system taking so many black lives while leaving families and communities traumatized and afraid. For D.C. residents, the moment is now to turn that conversation into real action when it comes to how we fund the D.C. police.

AD

That’s because, despite the mural she commissioned on 16th Street NW declaring “Black Lives Matter,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) proposed budget does nothing to change the police department’s role. In fact, Ms. Bowser would increase the department’s budget by $18.5 million, exacerbating over-policing in the District while suggesting cuts to violence-prevention programs. If actions are worth more than words, where can D.C. residents see just how much black lives matter in the budget? The D.C. Council will be debating the budget in the next two weeks, with a crucial hearing on the police department’s slice of the pie on Monday. The council’s decision will signal whether our city will continue along the same failing path or move forward a bold vision that prioritizes a public health approach to address the root causes of community violence and makes significant investments in violence prevention, housing, health care, education and jobs.

Monica Hopkins, Washington

AD

The writer is executive director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia.

AD

I have followed the widespread focus on the killings of African Americans. Reflecting back on Ferguson, Mo., the protests then were triggered not merely by the Michael Brown killing. They were triggered also by the pent-up frustrations of years of unfairness and disrespect, as the Justice Department’s civil rights division investigation in 2015 confirmed.

Unfortunately, for every George Floyd killing, there have been a thousand Amy Cooper moments. Condemning killing is an easy conversation. The hard work of being anti-racist requires having the harder conversations acknowledging the hidden Amy Coopers in us all.

AD

Richard Roberts, Washington

Regarding the June 11 front-page article “Across U.S., police shaken by vitriol”:

It is important to remember that as a collective group, all members of that group, in this case police officers, are culpable of aiding and abetting the crime even if they did not commit the crime itself. This is a hard fact to face. The sooner this truth is addressed, the sooner we will achieve equality for all.

AD