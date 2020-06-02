In her May 28 op-ed, “Don’t delete Trump’s tweets,” Ruth Marcus wrote, “I would argue that shining sunlight on Trump’s idiocy is the best disinfectant. Let the public witness him in his full glory and make its own judgment about whether he deserves a second term.”

I would argue that there’s been plenty of sunlight shining upon President Trump since before and including his utter-bull birther claims 10 years ago. The last I checked, copious sunlight did not seem to have damaged his chances for a first term. I am certain that it would eventually work, but just how much sunlight will do the job, and how long should we wait? Perhaps by his third term?

Joe Castleman, Riverdale

Twitter is not censoring President Trump as Mr. Trump has implied. To censor is to suppress. Twitter has neither suppressed any of Mr. Trump’s tweets nor removed them or changed them. All of Mr. Trump’s tweets have been posted as written by Mr. Trump. No one has violated his First Amendment right. What Twitter has done with its fact checking is post an alternate take on Mr. Trump’s tweets. That is what I call debate. The difference is one is based in fact and other is not. Is our president afraid of a little debate?

Jeffrey Brannock, Leesburg