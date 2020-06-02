Joe Castleman, Riverdale
Twitter is not censoring President Trump as Mr. Trump has implied. To censor is to suppress. Twitter has neither suppressed any of Mr. Trump’s tweets nor removed them or changed them. All of Mr. Trump’s tweets have been posted as written by Mr. Trump. No one has violated his First Amendment right. What Twitter has done with its fact checking is post an alternate take on Mr. Trump’s tweets. That is what I call debate. The difference is one is based in fact and other is not. Is our president afraid of a little debate?
Jeffrey Brannock, Leesburg