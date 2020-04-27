Laurel Neff, Chevy Chase
The April 21 front-page article “Many small firms left behind as aid ran out” correctly noted that Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds went to hundreds of multimillion-dollar companies instead of Main Street small businesses as Congress intended. This happened because of the overly broad and ridiculous definition of “small businesses.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration decided that most businesses with fewer than 500 employees were “small” and eligible for PPP, but in some industries, the limit was 1,500 employees. Lumping 1,500-person companies and five-person gift shops guarantees that behemoths such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House will trample the Main Street shops on their way to the front of the coronavirus assistance line.
The definition of “small business” is not specific to the PPP. Still, the coronavirus pandemic certainly exposes problems caused by ignoring the differences between a family-owned kettle-corn shop in Paxton, Ill., and an international restaurant chain.
Millions of Main Street businesses were existing month-to-month before the pandemic arrived, and now they are seriously hurting. Congress and the SBA must take immediate steps to ensure that the next round of small-business relief is actually distributed to those who need it most, and not just to those with lawyers and bankers to ensure they get to the front of the line.
Jake Ward, Washington
The writer is president of the
Connected Commerce Council.