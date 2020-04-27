The editorial focused on our country’s lack of preparedness for a pandemic generally, rather than for the specific pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. But Mr. Trump’s assertion that it “came out of nowhere” is far more troubling because (1) epidemiologists and other scientists in his administration knew firsthand what was happening in Wuhan, China, as early as January; (2) when Mr. Trump made his utterance he knew or should have known that the coronavirus didn’t come out of nowhere, based on his administration’s knowledge of the Wuhan situation; and (3) he deliberately, for weeks, played down the seriousness of the pandemic to prop up the stock market and the economy and, concomitantly, enhance his reelection chances.