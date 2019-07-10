The July 3 editorial “Your turn, Maryland” asked what our state’s excuse is for extreme partisanship. I can answer that. Congress will reform redistricting when the voting public learns there is a reasonable way to rid our country of the partisan gerrymander.

I propose Congress pass a “Fair Redistricting Act,” which might read: States shall redraw congressional legislative districts to reflect equal population in areas with maximum compactness and contiguity. No partisan data will be allowed. Redrawn maps shall be transparent and open to public scrutiny and participation.

Let the lines fall where they may. The new standard will apply to all states. To those who say such an act would never pass Congress, let news and TV discuss this legislation in depth. When the voting public learns more about partisan data and the precision of today’s computer algorithms to align input with results, they will surely support any act that will ban the gerrymander. The voting public will demand reform of redistricting when they learn there is no excuse not to.

Irma Shainberg Sheon, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.