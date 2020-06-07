According to 2018 violent crime data compiled by the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association, the Fairfax County Police Department experiences among the lowest amount of violent crimes of any major metropolitan department in the country. However, black men and women, who made up 9.7 percent of the county’s population in 2018, are subject to nearly half of all uses of force, the most of any demographic by a wide margin, according to the Fairfax County Police Department Internal Affairs Bureau Annual Statistical Report for 2018. The most disturbing fact of all may be that while the use of force has declined every year since 2015 for the white community, it has increased every year for the black community.
For many of us who have lived or grown up in Northern Virginia, including me, violent crime has never been an issue of great concern. As a white man, neither has police brutality or the use of excessive force because of the color of my skin. Unfortunately, my black neighbors cannot say the same. We must do better and demand accountability everywhere, never forgetting that racism exists in all communities, regardless of income or socioeconomic background.
Shane Martin, Fairfax