Deed fraud is nothing new. Elsewhere, protections are available. For example, in Oakland County, Mich., property owners can, for free, receive within the next business day an automatic email notification when a deed or mortgage affecting their property has been recorded. The technology for this has been around for years. Sadly, until it is implemented here, Fairfax County residents will have little recourse beyond carefully reading their junk mail. With luck, it might give a clue that something nefarious is afoot. We deserve better.