It’s no wonder that Fairfax cyclists often feel that police blame victims when bicyclists are involved in crashes. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. demonstrated that behavior in his comments about a recent crash in which a bicyclist riding in a crosswalk was struck by one of his officers. While the cyclist should not have entered the crosswalk against the walk signal, Mr. Roessler showed that he does not understand some parts of Virginia code as it applies to bicyclists. He stated: “He’s going the wrong way. He’s going against traffic. He’s going against the red pedestrian signal. Once that bicycle enters the roadway, they’re subject to all the vehicular laws.”

There were two gross errors in his interpretation. Riding on a sidewalk or trail against traffic and riding in a crosswalk are not illegal. Both behaviors are perfectly legal according to Virginia code. Also, a cyclist riding in a crosswalk is treated as a pedestrian.

It’s not surprising that his officers have a similar attitude. In 2013, Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling met with county police to discuss this problem. One result was a video produced by police to educate officers about the law as it applies to bicyclists. I would hope that Mr. Roessler would consider using that video to ensure that officers don’t blame cyclists for legal behavior. And maybe the officer who struck the cyclist should heed the advice of the county’s Street Smart news release and look right before turning right on red.

Bruce Wright, Reston