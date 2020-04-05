The board’s action was under the premise of “This change was made to reduce the amount of plastic in the environment.” The board’s action may reduce the amount of plastic in landfills, but to what end? Mr. Herrity asked reasonable questions that deserve thoughtful responses from the board’s own Environmental Committee and the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors should be held accountable for imposing administrative change on residents without meaningful dialogue. Fairfax County residents deserve a more reasoned approach.
John Medeiros, Burke