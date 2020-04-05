In late February, as an administrative action, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a policy to ban plastic bags for lawn waste with the rationale: “Seven other jurisdictions in the D.C. area already ban plastic bags for yard waste, and a survey conducted last summer found 30 percent of Fairfax County residents are already doing this.” This is not the deliberate thought and decision process county residents need from our elected supervisors. And what about the voice of the other 70 percent of county residents still using plastic bags for yard waste? Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) has been deliberative and persistent in asking for the impact and reason, without response from county bureaucrats.

The board’s action was under the premise of “This change was made to reduce the amount of plastic in the environment.” The board’s action may reduce the amount of plastic in landfills, but to what end? Mr. Herrity asked reasonable questions that deserve thoughtful responses from the board’s own Environmental Committee and the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors should be held accountable for imposing administrative change on residents without meaningful dialogue. Fairfax County residents deserve a more reasoned approach.

John Medeiros, Burke