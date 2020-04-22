Ms. McLaughlin is on the FCPS board. Were she and her fellow board members so removed from their duties that this is a surprise to them? Preparing for — and then effectively managing through — crises such as the coronavirus is exactly what Fairfax County taxpayers want from our school board members.
It appears to me that the school board had quarantined itself against the hard work to prepare our county’s school-age children to succeed in a time of crisis. Shame on them for a self-administered F.
Tom Leaton, Vienna
Where were the parents in all of this? It’s easy to point fingers of blame but much harder to accept responsibility. Sure, perhaps updates could have been made or teachers better briefed, but I find everyone is doing their very best during difficult, unprecedented times.
Let’s all work together — parents included — to make educating our kids a little easier. Let’s appreciate the hard work of the school board, teachers and principals. We are all learning together. As a parent of a teen, I say to other parents, “Step up and do your part, too.”
Lynette Ciervo Grenier, Rockville