The changes in Fairfax have been seismic and continue to this day. Fifty years ago, few people there thought twice about the Confederate monument at the county courthouse, or the public schools that bore Confederate names, or the nearly anything-goes gun laws that were typical in the South. Little wonder: The county was more than 90 percent White, largely conservative and unconflicted about its Confederate heritage.

AD

AD

Today Fairfax has sizable communities of Asians, Hispanics and African Americans; non-Hispanic Whites make up just half its residents. With diversity has come head-spinning political change: Democrats account for 42 of 44 elected, party-affiliated officials — to Congress; the state legislature; the Board of Supervisors; and state constitutional offices such as sheriff and chief prosecutor.

Now Fairfax is starting to align its names and symbols, along with its gun laws, with the people who actually live there. It’s about time.

In July, the county school board dropped Robert E. Lee’s name from a public high school in Springfield, and rechristened it in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis, thereby substituting a civil rights icon for the Confederate commander who fought to keep Lewis’s ancestors enslaved. In September, the county removed the Confederate monument from the lawn of the county courthouse, marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in battle, and stripped the name of Sidney Clopton Lanier, once known to some as “the poet of the Confederacy,” from a middle school. And taking advantage of a new state law empowering localities to enact laws on firearms, Fairfax banned the carrying of firearms on county-owned property.

AD

AD

Elsewhere in the South, Lee’s name is still affixed to schools in at least a half-dozen states, to say nothing of roads, bridges and other public places. Even a library here and a camp there retain Lanier’s name.

Those names should not be erased from American history; they are fitting subjects for plaques, museums and school curriculums. It’s good, though, that they are no longer enshrined and honored as if their cause were righteous. It’s worth remembering that basic civil rights prevail today only because those people did not. A locality’s values deserve to be reflected in its laws as well as in its public monuments. Fairfax, at long last, is becoming such a place.