Regarding the Jan. 12 Metro article “Fairfax County schools welcome furloughed workers to apply as substitutes”:

It should come as no surprise that Fairfax County’s schools are having trouble attracting substitute teachers. I’ve been working as a substitute teacher in the county’s schools one or two days a week for more than five years. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The pupils are great (most of the time), and the teachers and administrators are intelligent, patient and dedicated professionals.

But since I started in October 2013, my pay has gone down 1.3 percent, from $14.56 an hour in 2013 to $14.37 an hour in 2019. In that same period, prices have gone up 8 percent. And the unemployment rate, which was 7.2 percent in the fall of 2013, is now down to 3.9 percent.

According to the county’s website, Fairfax County has the second-highest median household income of any local jurisdiction in the United States, after neighboring Loudoun County.

When we serve as substitute teachers, we are entrusted with the care and education of the county’s most precious asset: its children. The county’s leaders don’t seem to appreciate this.

Tom McMahon, Reston