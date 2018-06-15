Nine-year-old Wesley Lipicky’s May 18 death at Franconia Elementary School destroyed a family and devastated the staff and student body of the school [“Fairfax schools halt use of motorized partitions,” May 23, Metro]. Wesley was fatally injured when he was caught between a wall and a motorized partition in the school gym.

As a retired teacher of 40 years, I keep expecting Fairfax County Public Schools to announce the policies it has instituted since that tragedy regarding the operation of mechanized doors and partitions. It has not announced any new policies.

Here are things all schools can do:

● Post a notice regarding the safe and proper operation of the door or partition in the immediate vicinity of the door or partition.

● Train staff members in the safe operating procedures for the operation of the mechanism. Keep records of the training sessions.

●Ensure every partition or door has a safety device that stops the forward motion and the stacking motion when a body passes between the leading panels or when a body is present in the stacking area.

● Ensure the electronic device controlling the operation of the partition is capable of being reversed at any point in the extend or retract cycle.