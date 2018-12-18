Dozens of mourners bid farewell to Arizona's first Hispanic member of Congress, former U.S. representative Ed Pastor, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Phoenix on Dec. 7. (Nick Oza/AP)

As a retired Presbyterian minister, I was both surprised and saddened to find that, while everyone from a stonecutter to a bagpiper was included among “people we call to lay someone to rest,” no Christian pastor or leader of any faith community was mentioned [“Handle with care,” Washington Post Magazine, Dec. 16]. While institutional religion has certainly faded in the culture in recent years, after the funeral director or crematory, the pastor is usually the first person people call.

Pastors meet with families, offer the beginnings of grief counseling, and work with them to plan a comforting, respectful funeral or memorial for their loved ones. When the service is complete, it is the pastor who continues to walk with that family through the initial stages of grief and recovery.

It is sad, indeed, that The Post seems to think that, as a group, we pastors have nothing of value to say about that important experience in people’s lives.

Anne-Marie Hislop, Chicago