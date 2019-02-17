Jillian Copeland and her son Nicol stand the kitchen of their home in Rockville. Inspired by their son, the Copelands are building a facility in Rockville Town Center that will have apartments that allow adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live alongside others in the community. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

“A community in a community,” the Feb. 13 Metro article about Jillian and Scott Copeland’s efforts to provide schooling for their son with disabilities and housing as he reaches adulthood, brought back memories of my family’s efforts to do the same for my younger brother.

In 1951, my parents traded their pleasant urban D.C. neighborhood for an unfinished Wheaton development and a pre-Metro commute. Montgomery County then was among the few jurisdictions offering special education in public schools. Then 5 years old, my brother, Johnny, did well, alternating between Montgomery County Public Schools and a good live-in boarding school in Reisterstown.

But in 1966, after a fruitless search the length of the East Coast, my parents drove him to the first of three rehab facilities in Florida. He was well cared for and loved by center staff and local churches and participated in Special Olympics. His faith and sunny disposition made him a leader among his peers, but he and his family greatly missed the quality and quantity of time together that seem so natural to many of us. I hope the Rockville Main Street community, and others like it, will become the norm.

Mary Loosbrock Miers, Silver Spring