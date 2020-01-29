The Jan. 24 Politics & the Nation article “ Science ranks are growing thin in Trump administration ” was especially concerning in the Agriculture Department as it relates to changes in the economic organization of the farming industry and markets.

One of the major defenses individual farmers have to deal with growing concentration in the agricultural processing and distribution sectors is self-help efforts through ownership in cooperatively owned businesses. This is true of all production sectors but especially those dealing with perishables such as dairy, fruits and vegetables. But the Trump administration under Secretary Sonny Perdue had disemboweled the Cooperative Service program, the only federal agency Congress has authorized to provide research, education, information and other services about the cooperative form of business. While reducing staffing and moving the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to the Kansas City area attracted attention in the media, the treatment of the Cooperative Service program has largely been done under the radar.