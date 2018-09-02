Members of the American Federation of Government Employees rally on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2015. (Andrew Harnik/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 31 PowerPost article “Trump seeks to freeze pay for federal workers”:

Some people live off their wealth; others live off their income. Most people who work for the federal government are in the latter category. They are working people who depend on their paychecks to support themselves and their families.

President Trump has notified Congress that because of the serious economic conditions in the United States, he will eliminate an approved pay raise for civilian federal employees. It is puzzling that he made this decision because he repeatedly has declared (mostly tweeted) that the United States is enjoying the greatest economy in its history. But he did.

I can understand why people who live off their wealth support Mr. Trump, but I would appreciate it if someone could explain to me why anyone who has to work to earn a living can support him.

Henry H. Brownstein, Reston