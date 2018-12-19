The Dec. 16 news article “White House and agencies prepare for shutdown” noted that furloughed employees have been paid after every previous shutdown. I have lived through numerous shutdowns, and the issue is complicated. For a government employee, the shutdown may mean delayed pay, but for those living paycheck to paycheck, that can be a major hardship.

During one shutdown, I was working as a contractor in a federal office. I can assure you neither Congress nor my company paid me for the days I was locked out of the federal building. And workers at lunch stops and other places never make up the missed tips when federal workers do not come to lunch.

Barry Sparks, Fairfax Station