Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington National Football League team, at FedEx Field in Landover on Nov. 18. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By Letters to the Editor

Barry Svrluga’s willingness to play along with the fantasy of Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, wherein local governments hand over land and money to his miserable team, makes no sense [“Stadium decision is one the Redskins cannot afford to get wrong,” Sports, Dec. 14]. Washington’s football team has a stadium in Landover, and it’s good enough that visiting teams’ fans buy plenty of tickets.

FedEx Field is not old. The stream of home-team fans leaving at halftime demonstrates that the convenience of the building is not a key issue. Barely anyone wants to watch this team, and a new building isn’t going to change that.

It’s time for The Post’s writers and editors to stop this insanity. There is no urgency for a new stadium deal. But more than that, there’s no rationale for one.

Josh Rovner, Silver Spring