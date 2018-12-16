Barry Svrluga’s willingness to play along with the fantasy of Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, wherein local governments hand over land and money to his miserable team, makes no sense [“Stadium decision is one the Redskins cannot afford to get wrong,” Sports, Dec. 14]. Washington’s football team has a stadium in Landover, and it’s good enough that visiting teams’ fans buy plenty of tickets.

FedEx Field is not old. The stream of home-team fans leaving at halftime demonstrates that the convenience of the building is not a key issue. Barely anyone wants to watch this team, and a new building isn’t going to change that.

It’s time for The Post’s writers and editors to stop this insanity. There is no urgency for a new stadium deal. But more than that, there’s no rationale for one.

Josh Rovner, Silver Spring