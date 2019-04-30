Regarding the April 24 Politics & the Nation article “Sanders’s stance on inmate voting quickly spawns attacks”:

A flawed perspective is repetitively pushed on the issue of prisoner enfranchisement. In a five-hour town hall featuring five prominent 2020 Democratic candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was asked his opinion on the enfranchisement of imprisoned people, and he stated his support. Immediately, a media firestorm erupted. The Hill ran an article titled “Sanders: Boston Marathon bomber should be able to vote from prison,” and Fox News published “Trump camp calls Sanders’ support of voting rights for Boston Marathon bomber ‘deeply offensive.’ ” By focusing on the worst kinds of criminals, we misframe the issue at hand. Instead of focusing on this tiny subset of the prison population, we should focus on more representative cases, such as those convicted of nonviolent drug offenses and subjected to disproportionately long sentences.

Megan Sheridan, Vienna