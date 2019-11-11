The article could have referenced the Sept. 18, 2014, Adrian Higgins Gardening column, “What every suburbanite can do to save birds” [Local Living], in which Pete Marra explained the research showing that feral cats in the United States kill billions of birds every year (at a rate of about 23 to 46 birds per feral cat). But why not get more up-to-date information from Mr. Marra, now a professor at Georgetown University and director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative not too far from The Post’s offices? I understand the need to decrease our rodent population in the District, but doing so without considering the threat to local birds is bad wildlife management; writing about only one side of the issue is bad journalism.