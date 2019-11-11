Regarding the Nov. 10 Washington Post Magazine article “‘These are working cats’: Meet the feral D.C. felines tasked with hunting rodents”:

It is dreadfully irresponsible to publish an article about feral “working cats” without addressing the havoc they wreak on wild birds. The article mentioned that the cats — hired out to homes and businesses to eliminate rodents — prey on birds. Lauren Lipsey of the Humane Rescue Alliance said, “Ultimately, we do endeavor to decrease the number of cats living outside,” but more context is warranted.

The article could have referenced the Sept. 18, 2014, Adrian Higgins Gardening column, “What every suburbanite can do to save birds” [Local Living], in which Pete Marra explained the research showing that feral cats in the United States kill billions of birds every year (at a rate of about 23 to 46 birds per feral cat). But why not get more up-to-date information from Mr. Marra, now a professor at Georgetown University and director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative not too far from The Post’s offices? I understand the need to decrease our rodent population in the District, but doing so without considering the threat to local birds is bad wildlife management; writing about only one side of the issue is bad journalism.

Michele Claeys, Washington

