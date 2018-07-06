I found the June 24 Travel article “George Washington slept here. And here.” about Ferry Farm did little justice to the remarkable feat of recreating this historic home. Sure, Mount Vernon is grand, including fully furnished rooms and a multimillion-dollar movie theater, but if you want to see how a home was constructed and built using early-1700s tools and techniques, then Ferry Farm exceeds expectations.

I happened to be passing by Ferry Farm on a Saturday a few weeks ago and noticed the sign out front. Lucky for me, the house had opened to the public less than a month prior. Furniture would have only cluttered up the space and intruded on my admiration of the craftsmanship. Seeing beds without mattresses demonstrated how bed frames were built with straps and winches were used to tighten up a sagging bed — an excellent example of 18th-century furniture. Details such as these, coupled with the amount of historical and archaeological research that went into recreating this important piece of American history, demonstrate how regular folks are making America great again.

Jean Browne, Burke