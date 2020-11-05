No doubt, if Mr. Trump had heeded the advice of public health experts, and managed to achieve a better response with fewer deaths, he might have sailed to reelection. Instead, he defied medical specialists, demanded that states prematurely open, lied about the severity of the virus, disdained migitation measures such as wearing face masks, and strong-armed the nation’s public health agencies to do his election-year bidding. He won 69 million votes after half-joking about injecting bleach and hawking a useless antimalarial drug and turning the entire pandemic response over to the beleaguered governors. More than 234,000 Americans have died, and 9.5 million have been infected. “Why has the United States handled this pandemic so badly?” asked the editors of the New England Journal of Medicine. “We have failed at almost every step.”

It’s impossible to know why so many voters accepted or discounted this failure, but surveys offer clues. In preliminary exit polling by Edison Research for The Post and other media organizations, only 14 percent of Mr. Trump’s backers said the pandemic was the top issue for them, while 82 percent identified the economy. Seventy-six percent of Mr. Trump’s backers endorsed “rebuilding the economy now, even if it hurts efforts to contain the coronavirus,” while only 18 percent endorsed “containing the virus now, even if it hurts the economy.” Among Mr. Trump’s supporters, 78 percent said the handling of the pandemic was going “very well or somewhat well,” and 72 percent said wearing a face mask is a “personal choice,” while 35 percent said it was a “public health responsibility.”

These findings offer a glimpse of a looming public health challenge: how to persuade people to fight a worsening pandemic. It will require public trust, cooperation and sacrifice, including from those who voted for Mr. Trump. New restrictions may crimp businesses, require more frequent use of face masks and demand selective shutdowns. What will the Trump voters do? The denialism Mr. Trump fostered won’t soon dissipate, but President-elect (as we hope he will soon be) Joe Biden will be truthful about the virus, and over time that may help. Mr. Biden also must clearly explain that confronting the virus in a serious way is the only road to full economic recovery and reopening.

