President Trump took to the Rose Garden to crow over the results, which was predictable. The bounce-back, though, is not due exclusively to his personal policies, but rather to the hard work and resiliency of American workers and business — as well as trillions of dollars’ worth of federal economic support measures Congress adopted on a bipartisan basis. The worst may be over, and strong growth likely in the next quarter, but the economy is still in a deep hole, which well-targeted fiscal measures can help it escape faster. Perhaps the Heroes Act, adopted at a price of $3 trillion by the Democratic House, is politically unfeasible and includes measures, such as continued direct payments to households, that do not focus federal dollars on those who need them most. But the Trump administration and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) need to pursue compromise with Democrats on a significant package — not succumb to the wishful thinking of those in their party such as Mr. Trump’s economic adviser, Stephen Moore, who said Friday that the “sense of urgent crisis is very greatly dissipated by the report.”