In fact, Mr. Bloomberg’s presence will be good for the other candidates — and for democracy.

Mr. Bloomberg has vaulted into the top tier of Democratic hopefuls despite contesting none of the four early states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and despite never setting foot on a debate stage with any of his rivals. His campaign has therefore gone largely unchallenged.

While Mr. Sanders and others focused on the traditionally crucial early races and on raising campaign cash, Mr. Bloomberg saturated the airwaves elsewhere, in bigger states later on the primary calendar, such as California, using only his own money. His largely unanswered advertising campaign produced a recent polling surge. He is in second place nationally, according to a new NPR-PBS News Hour-Marist poll. Another recent poll, from Monmouth University, found him tied for the lead in Virginia, one of the many states up for grabs on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday for the wealth of delegates awarded on that day.

Now that Mr. Bloomberg’s flip-the-script campaign strategy appears to be paying off, the billionaire ex-mayor’s past statements are getting new attention, as they should, and will certainly get more in the debate. As mayor, he defended a “stop-and-frisk” policy he now characterizes as a mistake. He has said that Chinese ruler Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He faces allegations of offensive comments toward women.

The race’s other top candidates should welcome the opportunity to press Mr. Bloomberg, just as Mr. Bloomberg should welcome the chance to explain. Some have the right idea: “I’m going to get a chance to debate him on everything from redlining to stop-and-frisk to a whole range of other things,” former vice president Joe Biden said last week. Those who attack the DNC for changing the debate qualification rules should ask themselves: Would they really prefer that a candidate with such sizable poll numbers, now in a position to win a large number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, not be called to answer live questions? Would it be better if his ads did all the talking?

Besides, the DNC’s previous qualification rules were poorly tuned to prevent billionaires from buying their way onstage, as investor and long-shot presidential candidate Tom Steyer was able to do. Mr. Bloomberg is a major player in the Democratic race. It is time that he be tested as the others have been.