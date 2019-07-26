Regarding the July 23 front-page article “2-year budget accord reached”:

Will someone, anyone, please tell me why politicians hate my grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren? The White House and the House tentatively agreed on a budget that would increase federal spending limits by $320 billion. I have no skin in the game, because I will not pay a dime of that $320 billion, nor will you. That $320 billion will be felt by those yet to be born.

Annual deficit after annual deficit after annual deficit means an ever-increasing debt. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the fastest-growing item in the federal budget for the next decade will be interest on that debt, and payments on that interest will be about $1 trillion by 2029. In the coming fiscal year, more will be spent on interest than on Medicaid.

Democrats tell us Republicans are to blame because of the Trump tax cuts, but revenue has increased. Republicans tell us Democrats are to blame because they insist on unnecessary spending, but Republicans spend just as much, only on different priorities. We the people elected those Democrats and Republicans. Apparently, we are as dumb as they think we are.

Terrence H. Scout, Purcellville

