The July 6 Metro article “Fireworks cause several house fires” listed house fires in the District and Virginia related to fireworks and listed the types of fireworks that are prohibited in the District. Those same fireworks are also prohibited in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, because they can cause house fires as occurred in the District. They can also damage other property and set trees on fire. They can cause injuries to people, pets and wildlife. According to the article, officers recovered thousands of illegal fireworks across the city but made no arrests. The article did not mention citations being issued, which was surprising.

We cannot get any enforcement in our community for this dangerous and volatile situation. I’m not even sure there is any enforcement countywide (I live in Charles County), and I have not read or heard anything during my more than 30 years of residence about fireworks being confiscated or any citations being issued by law enforcement. This problem doesn’t seem to be part of community “safety” concerns, as are drug use, bullying, speeding, theft, shootings, etc.

This problem is a blight on towns, counties, districts and, ultimately, on the state for everyone who has to suffer through this situation many times throughout the year, with no recourse except to leave the area and hope that your property isn’t damaged while you’re gone. How much additional tax do people have to pay to obtain proper enforcement to eliminate the use of illegal fireworks, which are forced upon law-abiding citizens by the users?

Judy Caswell, Cobb Island