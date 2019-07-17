The suggestion in the July 14 editorial “A more dangerous Internet” that Congress grant immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act only to social media platforms that take steps to eliminate illegal material on their systems wouldn’t do much to eliminate the vile, racist content on fringe sites such as Gab. That’s because, like it or not, vile racist invective is legal speech protected by the First Amendment. Gab would just need to take steps against really illegal speech such as defamation, and it could publish as much of the legal racist material as it wanted.

Mainstream social media sites, on the other hand, which already take steps against legal but harmful material, would have to invest resources to defend themselves against every defamation suit creative lawyers could dream up. This might be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on what you think of social media platforms, but it has almost nothing to do with controlling hate speech, disinformation campaigns and terrorist material on social media, almost all of which could continue legally unchecked and protected by current First Amendment jurisprudence.

Mark MacCarthy, Bethesda

The writer is a senior fellow at the Institute for Technology Law and Policy at Georgetown Law and a former senior vice president of the Software & Information Industry Association.

Read more letters to the editor.