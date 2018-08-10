The District is planning a $13 million renovation of Hearst Recreation Center, a four-acre neighborhood park at 37th and Quebec streets NW in Ward 3. According to the city’s 2019 budget, the renovations include construction of a swimming pool that will cost D.C. taxpayers $6 million. However, design changes made in 2018 to shoehorn pool infrastructure into the only viable site at the park will cause the budgeted amount to be exceeded. The changes include construction of a two-story pool house, with elevators to 37th Street above, and 20-foot retaining walls. No new funding was added to the 2019 budget to cover this infrastructure.

This pool will be too small to host swim meets because the pool deck will be too narrow to accommodate spectators. If the pool deck will not provide enough standing room for a handful of parents, it won’t meet the needs of Ward 3’s 77,000 potential sunbathers. Yet alternative sites were not considered.

The District had a $287 million budget surplus in 2017. The surplus for 2018 will likely be bigger because of increases in population, personal income and real estate assessments. But this prosperity doesn’t give D.C. license to perpetrate the type of waste and abuse threatened at Hearst Park. Instead of putting a new pool in D.C.’s wealthiest ward, why not fix our roads, many of which have been reduced to rubble?

Harry Martin, Washington