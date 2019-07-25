Jacob Helvey, 11, was left unable to walk or talk after being severely injured in a home elevator accident at his family’s home outside Atlanta in 2010. (Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post)

My husband and I recently designed and built our new house with a home elevator as part of a plan to age in place. At no time were we warned by anyone that our elevator might pose a fatal hazard to a small child. After reading the July 21 front-page article “Easy elevator fix was avoided as kids died,” I called the company that installed our elevator, and someone came out to assess the situation. The gentleman who responded knew of the possible hazards but told me that the Maryland code had no provisions to address this very preventable risk.

Needless to say, we ordered a space guard and will be locking the elevator’s landing doors until the space guard is installed.

Lisa Snyder, Lutherville, Md.

