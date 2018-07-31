Theresa Vargas’s July 22 Metro column, “Bryce, Makiyah and a city of contradictions,” poignantly addressed the District’s deep racial and economic divides, as evidenced by the tragic killing of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

I didn’t know Makiyah. From accounts I’ve read, she was a vivacious, good-natured, adorable, fun-loving girl full of promise. That spirit is evident in the photo where she wears a pink shirt, a glittery tutu, colorful knee socks and a crown. Precious. The outfit is uncannily similar to the outfits my daughter favors, right down to the glittery sneakers with sparkles. (They light up when you move.) I think, “That could have been my daughter.” Except, it wouldn’t have been. Or at least, it’s exceedingly unlikely given our race and Zip code. In the District, the death rate from gun violence is 13 1 / 2 times greater for African Americans than whites, while homicides against African Americans are the least likely to result in an arrest. African Americans are far more likely to be incarcerated and be the victims of police shootings; they also experience poverty rates more than three times those of whites. While my daughter and I live in the District just miles from Makiyah’s Northeast neighborhood, it might as well be another world.

Ms. Vargas profiled Tony Lewis Jr., an inspiring activist, mentor, leader and author who works tirelessly and effectively to uplift his community and bridge this divide. While there is no “quick fix” for such disparities, solutions are within our reach. D.C. residents, especially newer ones, need to listen to local pillars such as Mr. Lewis. Listen — then act.

Emily Parker, Washington