There’s no liberal support in Congress to reduce any environmental standards. A new carbon tax would be established on top of existing regulations. These layered rules would hamstring the economy. For those willing to look beyond taxes, bipartisan agreement can be found. Expanding clean-energy sources such as nuclear power, further developing carbon-capture-and-sequestration technologies and building smarter infrastructure hold the key to reducing carbon emissions in a meaningful way.

John Barrasso, Washington

The writer, a Republican, represents Wyoming in the Senate, where he is chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

In a time of climate crisis, it was good to see the Jan. 17 essay by George P. Shultz and Ted Halstead of the Climate Leadership Council outlining a plan for curbing climate change that even Republicans may support. But there is a flaw in the CLC proposal to tweak the capitalist market to make it more climate-friendly by imposing high taxes on carbon-based fuels, then refunding the money to Americans on a per-capita basis.

The CLC also advocates significant deregulation of the energy industry to encourage it to accept carbon taxes. And there is nothing in the history of oil, coal, gas and electrical power companies to indicate that they will reliably seek the public welfare, absent regulation. Energy companies have a record of skimping on environmental expenditures, at least at times, to boost profits and revenue. This has contributed to such disasters as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown, the 2018 California wildfires and repeated refinery fires, coal mine cave-ins and toxic chemical spills.

Perhaps carbon taxes are the best way to combat climate change, perhaps not; but Americans need continued regulation of Big Energy.