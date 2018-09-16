Maggie Belgie of the Cajun Navy carries a child being evacuated from a flooding trailer community during Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C., on Friday. (RANDALL HILL/Reuters)

Hurricane Florence made clear that we need to develop a better system for determining the intensity of a hurricane. The current system labels hurricanes from “1” to “5” based solely on wind strength. Yet, often most of the damage from a hurricane is caused by heavy rainfall and storm surge rather than wind.

Florence is a good example of how misleading the current system can be. Florence was only a Category 1 at landfall, but, because of rain and surge, it was expected to be one of the most severe storms we have experienced.

Some residents of the Carolinas decided not to evacuate because of the low category number assigned to Florence.

It may be difficult to develop a ranking system that considers more variables, but it would be worth the effort.

David Heymsfeld, Arlington