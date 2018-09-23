Long after Florence’s floodwaters have receded, millions of North Carolinians struggling to rebuild their lives will face the health risks posed by animal waste released from dozens of the state’s more than 3,000 open-pit lagoons [“More headaches in N.C. as Florence’s waters overtake toxic pits and hog lagoon,” news, Sept. 19].

That threat is well known along fragile watersheds such as the Cape Fear River, where hog farms produce billions of pounds of waste annually and residents struggle daily with toxic and nauseating factory-farm fumes.

While officials tout efforts to reduce manure spills since Hurricane Matthew, the Trump administration has limited enforcement of measures that protect citizens not only from the tens of billions of pounds of waste produced by the nation’s factory farms annually but also from toxic coal-ash dumps.

In response to nuisance lawsuits filed by often marginalized residents whose health, quality of life and home values have plummeted because of unhealthy air and threats to groundwater supplies, North Carolina legislators passed legislation to limit citizens’ ability to seek financial damages from factory farms.

Florence’s floodwaters are merely delivering the final insult to North Carolinians.

Perrin de Jong, Asheville, N.C.