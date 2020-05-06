Regarding the May 3 Metro article “Military jets salute covid-19 first responders”:

I fully support honoring our brave novel coronavirus front-line workers, but this was not the best or safest way for the military to use its resources.

Those funds could have been reassigned for a longer-term benefit for the whole country, such as delivering food from our farms in many parts of the United States to areas where food pantries and homes are desperately in need.

It was inevitable that these flyovers would generate crowds where social distancing was not possible or even likely. Instead of truly honoring our front-line workers, this short-lived event might, in fact, only add to the cases requiring their care and attention.

Harriet Shugerman, Bethesda

The flyovers by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, dubbed Operation America Strong, only proved to this military spouse that essential front-line workers are the new military: heroes presented with tokens of honor and simultaneous disregard for their lives. Essential workers deserve protective equipment from their employers, just as military members deserve clean drinking water on their bases. Essential workers deserve health coverage, just as military members deserve a high-functioning Department of Veterans Affairs medical system.

Requiring essential personnel to do the dirty work without respect for their well-being is reckless endangerment, and no standing ovations, fireworks or advertising tributes make that morally acceptable.

Meredith Baker, Midlothian, Va.