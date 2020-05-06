It was inevitable that these flyovers would generate crowds where social distancing was not possible or even likely. Instead of truly honoring our front-line workers, this short-lived event might, in fact, only add to the cases requiring their care and attention.
Harriet Shugerman, Bethesda
The flyovers by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, dubbed Operation America Strong, only proved to this military spouse that essential front-line workers are the new military: heroes presented with tokens of honor and simultaneous disregard for their lives. Essential workers deserve protective equipment from their employers, just as military members deserve clean drinking water on their bases. Essential workers deserve health coverage, just as military members deserve a high-functioning Department of Veterans Affairs medical system.
Requiring essential personnel to do the dirty work without respect for their well-being is reckless endangerment, and no standing ovations, fireworks or advertising tributes make that morally acceptable.
Meredith Baker, Midlothian, Va.