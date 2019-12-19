Have the media finally discovered that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) is a strong contender for the Democratic presidential nomination? Ms. Klobuchar has been ignored until now by the mainstream media, but she is a no-nonsense, smart and solid choice for the Democrats. Her positions on all important issues are based on sound analysis and thorough knowledge. She is a strong debater who surely would win in a face-to-face confrontation with President Trump. I hope the media will start focusing more on her so that voters get to know better her excellent qualifications.