Regarding the July 26 news article “Booker, Harris see hope and peril in attacking Biden on race”:

As the Democratic candidates prepare for the next round of debates, I’d like to see something different. Rather than a noisy street fight, I would like to see the individuals allowed to complete their necessarily brief remarks without interruption (except for “Time’s up”). I would like to witness remarks and disagreements stated diplomatically, respectfully and intelligently, as befitting the future president of the United States. I am keeping a notebook on all candidates, noting their policies, experience and their communication styles and personalities.

Linda Davis, Gaithersburg

I am fed up with the contenders for the Democratic nomination attacking one another. All they do is provide fodder for the Republican campaign. If they are serious about the good of the country, and serious about the specific gifts of leadership they bring, that is what they should be focusing on.

Once someone is nominated, all candidates will be called on to support that nominee. What they are doing now undermines the work of defeating President Trump and supports the impression that ego, not concern for the country, is their prime motivation.

Kay Johnson, Silver Spring

