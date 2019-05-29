House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was right on when she said President Trump is looking for an impeachment movement from the Democrats, as reported in the May 24 front-page article “Pelosi, Trump insults reflect jockeying for gains in 2020.” Democrats must follow Ms. Pelosi’s lead through the 2020 election. Mr. Trump will take any and all attention, given his need for histrionics. The clever politician will recognize that taking away the stage is the worst-case scenario for Mr. Trump. Hopefully, enough Democrats and voters will not give him any more attention than he already has through the media, Twitter, Fox News, etc. Ms. Pelosi has his number.

Beth Matcham-Shepherd, Silver Spring