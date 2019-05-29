The May 26 front-page article “Absences challenge worth of Montgomery school diploma” addressed the issue of high school absenteeism. The problem is pervasive in affluent Montgomery County, where there are pockets of poverty and new immigrants. As an educator, I had questions upon reading the article.

Are ground rules set on Day One of class, with the option of bending these rules under specific circumstances? Do teachers uphold these attendance rules, with students having to see a counselor to work out issues if they have excess absenteeism? I wasn’t clear about the rate of absenteeism and its correlation with performance. If students are achieving despite high absentee rates, how does the system deal with that? In college and graduate school, one can miss lectures (especially when those lectures are poorly delivered) and have someone take notes, allowing for student success on exams. Isn’t it about performance? The article addressed makeup studies when students are absent to allow them to pass courses. Are they similar to what students would get in the classroom? Finally, should there be “tracks” for some of these disadvantaged students who might not be immediately aiming for college but who need knowledge and skills for success in life issues — e.g., understanding basic finances and dealing with a bank, interviewing skills for jobs, and interpersonal skills in dealing with fellow workers and employers?

The accepted track to college post-high school is not one every student can or wants to achieve, and we should find ways to accommodate them with life skills as a transition.

Larrie Greenberg, Potomac